Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gemmini Wehrli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gemmini O. Wehrli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gemmini O. Wehrli Obituary
Gemmini Odysses Wehrli, age 16, of Taunton, MA, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, he was the son of Robert Wehrli and Elisa Brown. Before cremation Gemminis funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7:00PM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Visitation will be held prior from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. For complete obit please visit www. boulefuneralhome.com. On-line guestbook available.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gemmini's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -