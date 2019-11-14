|
Genevieve (Rebello) Greenhalgh, 89 of Fall River and formerly of Swansea, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. Genevieve was the daughter of the late Manuel & Mary (Travassos) Rebello and the beloved wife of the late Robert Greenhalgh Sr. Prior to retiring, Genevieve worked 20 years for the former Narry Mfg. as a sewing machine operator. She was a supporter & volunteer for A.R.C. of Fall River and a parishioner of the former Our Lady of Fatima Church now St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Genevieve also loved to spend quality time with her family and extended family. Survivors include her children: Her beloved son Robert Greenhalgh Jr. of Somerset, Joanne Greenhalgh (longtime companion Robert Sullivan) of Fall River, & Patricia Soares (husband Carl) of Somerset; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; and nieces & nephews. Genevieve was the mother of the late Wayne Greenhalgh and the sister of the late Stephen Rebello & Agnes Pires. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Genevieves memory may be made to the at . Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Saturday, Nov. 16th with visitation from 8:30-10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 11:00 A.M. Cremation to follow. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 14, 2019