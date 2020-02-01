Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Resources
Genevieve Wrobleski Obituary
Genevieve (Torres) Wrobleski, age 91 of Somerset, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Wrobleski and the daughter of the late Manuel R. & Maria C. (Moniz) Torres. Prior to retiring, Genevieve worked for 15 yrs. as an office worker for United Merchants at Chase Curtain Manufacturer. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas More Church and a resident of Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Center where she enjoyed family, friends & the caring staff. She is survived by her children: Mark Joseph Wrobleski of Tiverton, Virginia Creamer and Joanne Rapoza both of Somerset; grandchildren: Lynn Creamer, Jason & Joel Rapoza, & Olivia Wrobleski; 3 great grandchildren: Jack, Beau, & Kay Oliveira; nieces and nephews. Genevieve was the sister of the late Everett & Ralph Torres, and Sarah Pelletier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Genevieves memory to McAuley Village, 325 Niagara St., Providence, RI 02907. Genevieves funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Monday, Feb. 3rd here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2nd from 2-4 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 1, 2020
