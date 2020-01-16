Home

Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
George Correia Sr. Obituary
George Correia, Sr. 95 of Tiverton, RI passed away on Jan. 14, 2020 He was the husband of the late Anna (Santos) Correia. Born in Tiverton, he was the son of the late Angelina (Freitas) and Joseph Correia. He had worked as a Foreman in construction for many years and was a member of the Laborers union Local217. He had served in the US Navy during WWII and was a member of the Post 5392. He is survived by 2 sons Ronald George Correia and George Joseph Correia Jr. He also leaves 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. In addition, he leaves 2 sisters Irene Stachow and Mary Fontes. He was the brother of the late Frances Julio, Edward and Joseph Correia. His Funeral will be held on Saturday at 9am from the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home, 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI with a Mass at 10am at Holy Ghost Church. Burial at Pocasset Hill. www.almeida-pocasset.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -