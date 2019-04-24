Home

Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
George Frazier
George Frazier

George Frazier Obituary
George Frazier, 86 of Tiverton, RI passed away on April 21, 2019. He was the husband of Louise (Oliveira) Frazier. Born in Tiverton, he was the son of the late Gloria (Silvia) Amarello and John Frazier. He was the stepson of the late Bento Amarello. He had worked in Construction all of his working life prior to his retirement. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and working in his yard. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, country music and his Model A. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children Richard Frazier (wife Lisa), Doreen Frazier, Susan Hancock (Husband Jay) along with his grandchildren Jesse Frazier, Christopher Frazier, Jordan Hancock & Cody Frazier. He is also survived by his great grandaughter Abby Rose Frazier. He was the brother of the late Mary StAmour, Otelia Estes, Bella Kalil, Alice Pacheco, Lena Arruda, Gilbert Frazier, Dennis Frazier, John Frazier and Irene Lavoie. Visitation THURSDAY, from 5 to 8 PM. His Funeral will be held on FRIDAY at 9 am from the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI with a 10 am Mass at Holy Ghost Church. Burial at Pocasset Hill. www.almeida-pocasset.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 24, 2019
