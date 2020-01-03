Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

10:00 AM
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
George H. Biltcliffe Obituary
George H. Biltcliffe, 84, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Georges work history was lengthy. We will start with Durfee Trust Co, Columbus National and Columbus Credit Union, all as Vice President of Operations. Then he worked as an ATM service supervisor for Loomis Fargo and spent his semi- retired years working at Auclair Funeral Home. He was a graduate of St. Marys Grammar School, Coyle High School and attended Williams College and the University of Wisconsin. George enjoyed being on the water and was a member of the Fall River Power Squadron and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He loved to go camping, vacationing in Florida and enjoyed cruising, including traversing the Panama Canal. He is survived by his loving companion and caregiver Joan M. (Helger) Rocha and his former wife Dorothy (Kerrigan) Biltcliffe; two sons, David A. Biltcliffe and his wife Mary L. Biltcliffe and G. Stephen Biltcliffe; grandchildren, Joshua (wife Kate) Matthew (wife Pam), Mark (wife Sarah), Samantha and Sarah; two brothers, Kenneth Biltcliffe (wife Becky) and Michael Biltcliffe (wife Jeanne); great-grandchildren, Ava, Finn, Kianna, Ellie, Willa, Daniel and Tom; his companion's sons, Kevin Rocha and Stephen Rocha (wife Corrine); step-grandchildren, Steven, Caitlyn and Michelle; and step-great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Rowan and Kylie. He was the son of the late George and B. Diane (Duchesne) Biltcliffe. Visitation Sunday from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River, with a funeral service at 10:00 A.M. by Rev. Paul Canuel. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Citizens For Citizens, 264 Griffin St. Fall River, MA 02724. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 3, 2020
