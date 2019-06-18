|
|
George H. Bruneau, 76, of Tiverton passed away at home surrounded by his family, Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce A. (Bird) Bruneau. Mr. Bruneau was born in Fall River, a son of the late Jonathan Bruneau and the late Eleanor (Pilkington) Bruneau Howarth and had lived in Tiverton for the last 47 years. George was a Heavy Equipment Operator with Tiverton Materials and had previously worked as a truck driver for Quality Concrete. He enjoyed Stock Car Racing, riding his motorcycle, eating ice cream, dancing, camping, shopping, he was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with his family and his Dutchess. He was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. Survivors include 2 sons: George P. Bruneau and Scott E. Bruneau, Sr. and his wife Stephanie, all of Tiverton; 2 daughters: Sherry L. Legualt and her husband Thomas of Fall River and Michelle L. Bruneau of Somerset; 8 grandchildren: Scott, Jr., Devon, Ryan, Hayden, Kaylynn, Thomas, Allyson and Makenna; 2 great grandchildren: Aubrey and Eden. He was the brother of the late Eleanor Peachy Silvia. Services to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 8:00 P.M. at the SOUTH COAST FUNERAL HOME, 1555 Pleasant Street, Fall River, MA. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. | 8:00 P.M., prior to the service. Cremation will follow. www. southcoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 18, 2019