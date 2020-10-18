George J. Carvalho, Jr., 65, of Somerset, passed away at Charlton Hospital on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Fall River. He was the beloved husband of the late Judy (Sylvia) Carvalho. George was born in Fall River to the late George and Angelina (Amaral) Carvalho. He worked for the Town of Somerset as an operator for the Water Department. He was an avid traveler who collected baseball memorabilia as well as coins. Survivors are a brother: Richard J. Carvalho and his wife Erin of Swansea, a sister: Robin McGee and husband Arthur of Somerset, two step children: Daniel J. Neronha Jr. of Tiverton and Anita M. Couto of Little Compton, five grandchildren: Ryan, David, Kyle, Daniel DJ, Vanessa whom they called "Grampa George" and four great grandchildren: Cameron, Quinton, Kyle, and Braylee. His beloved niece Gina Bettencourt of Fall River and many other nieces and nephews He was the brother of the late Steven W. Carvalho and Ann Marie Carvalho and stepson of the late Richard J. Carvalho. He was also pre-deceased by his dog Angel. Calling Hours for Mr. Carvalho will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffington Street, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. All funeral and burial services are private at the familys request due to the current pandemic. (Social distancing and facial coverings are required and being followed at the funeral home, the funeral home staff will guide and assist everyone who is attending) To sign the guest book, for facility directions, or to view his tribute page go to www. hathawayfunerals.com
.