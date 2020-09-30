1/1
George J. LeBreux
George J. LeBreux, 89 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 24, 2020. He was the loving husband of Anne M. (Crossley) LeBreux, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. George was born in Fall River, the oldest of eleven children, son of the late Emile LeBreux and Germaine (St. Laurent) LeBreux. He is survived by his children, Donna LeBreux-Perry (Frank), Carol Dickinson (Dennis), Robert LeBreux (Amelia), Gail Medeiros, Nancy Ferreira (Steve), and Susan LeBreux; six grandchildren; also seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. PRIVATE funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Swansea. Mask wearing and social distancing will be required and Hathaway Funeral Service Staff will assist all in attendance. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Swansea. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 30, 2020.
