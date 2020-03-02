|
|
George M. Rezendes, age 87, of Fall River passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. He was the husband of the late Noreen Theresa (Rapoza) Rezendes and the son of the late Manuel and Mary (Simas) Rezendes. Prior to retiring, George worked for the F.R. Police Dept., starting as an Officer and then being promoted to Detective in the Major Crimes Division. George was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, an avid golfer and loved wood working. George was a practical joker, but most of all, he loved spending quality time with all of his family and friends. George is survived by his daughters: Kathleen Lubold (husband Richard) of Assonet, Karen White (husband Phillip) of Berkley and Brenda Rezendes of Fall River; sister: Dorothy Souza of Tiverton; grandchildren: Ryan Correia, Joshua Lubold, Lauren Lafond, and Katelyn Moehle; great-grandchildren: Caylin and Juliana Lubold, Destini Correia and Milo Lafond and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Catholic Memorial Home for their, compassion, care and support shown to George and his family during the final days of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to a charity of your choosing. George's funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, March 4, at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours Tuesday 4 -7 p.m. www.rogersfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 2, 2020