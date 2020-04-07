Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for George Machado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Machado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Machado Obituary
George Machado 92, of Westport passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. George was the husband of the late Margaret (Carreiro) Machado . Born in Fall River, son of the late Joseph C. and Julia F. Machado , he was a long time Westport resident. He enjoyed spending time on his farm and with his family. He also loved sailing, scuba diving and bowling. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan. George served his country during World War II as a Merchant Marine. He leaves behind his loving children: Sue Ann (Westport), Mary Beth (Nashua, NH), and David (Westport), along with his four grandchildren, Mark, Brett, Madison, and Aimee, as well as his son-in-law, David F. (Nashua, NH). A private memorial event will be held at Potter Funeral Home, Westport for close family members only. A memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westport Council on Aging, 75 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -