George Machado 92, of Westport passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. George was the husband of the late Margaret (Carreiro) Machado . Born in Fall River, son of the late Joseph C. and Julia F. Machado , he was a long time Westport resident. He enjoyed spending time on his farm and with his family. He also loved sailing, scuba diving and bowling. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan. George served his country during World War II as a Merchant Marine. He leaves behind his loving children: Sue Ann (Westport), Mary Beth (Nashua, NH), and David (Westport), along with his four grandchildren, Mark, Brett, Madison, and Aimee, as well as his son-in-law, David F. (Nashua, NH). A private memorial event will be held at Potter Funeral Home, Westport for close family members only. A memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westport Council on Aging, 75 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2020