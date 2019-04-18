Home

George Dubois
More Obituaries for George Dubois
George R. Dubois

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George R. Dubois Obituary
George R. Dubois (known as Roger), 83, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Grace Barker Nursing Facility. He was the husband of Theresa M. (Hubert) Dubois whom he had been married to for 65 years. Following cremation Rogers memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00AM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Visitation will be held prior from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. In Lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Celiac Disease Foundation, 20350 Ventura Blvd., Ste 240, Woodland Hills, CA 91364. For complete obit please visit, www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 18, 2019
