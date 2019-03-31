The Herald News Obituaries
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
George Thibault
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
12 Highland Ave.
Westport, MA
George R. Thibault


George R. Thibault, 92, of Westport, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Ellen (Goddu) Thibault, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Desire and Marie A. (Bartlett) Thibault, he had lived in Westport for over sixty years. Mr. Thibault served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a painter at Quonset Point for many years, retiring as a supervisor in 1973. A skilled handyman, George enjoyed working on cars and building furniture. He loved the outdoors, walking, feeding the ducks and traveling to New Hampshire where he enjoyed antiquing with his wife. In addition to his wife survivors include: his children, Paul Thibault and his wife Joanne of Florida, Donald Thibault and his companion Patti of Sandwich, Rosemary Ritz and her husband Gary of Dartmouth and Sharon Callahan and her husband Mark of Medway; his sister, Beatrice Heffernan of Rehoboth; daughter-in-law, Mary Thibault of Colorado; seven grandchildren, Christopher Thibault, Jason Thibault, Kerri Sanclemente, Katie Shannon, Benjamin Thibault, Emma Callahan and Alex Callahan; nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Marc Thibault and brother of the late Irene Golz, Jeannette Hunt, Rita Flynn, Arthur Thibault, Armand Thibault and Lillian Flynn. His funeral will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by his funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. George Church, 12 Highland Ave., Westport. Visiting hours, Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Burial in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to , 6 Cameron Ave., Cambridge, MA 02140-1102. For tributes or condolences, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 31, 2019
