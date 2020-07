George W. Gauthier, Sr., age 94, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Somerset. He was the husband of the late Thelma (Barlow) Gauthier. He was a United States Navy veteran of WWII and Korean Conflict. He leaves his four children, two brothers, one sister, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. For full obituary please visit www. waring-sullivan.com