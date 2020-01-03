|
George Wayne Manchester passed from this life surrounded by family on Monday, December 30, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth due to sudden complications from an otherwise promising battle with lung cancer. He was born to the late George E. and Marilyn (Little) Manchester in Fall River, MA on June 9, 1950. His family moved to Westport, MA in 1957, and he is a 1968 graduate of Westport High School. A talented athlete, George was a varsity basketball captain in high school and remained a top scorer for several local leagues following high school. He also participated in bowling leagues and amateur boxing. He travelled annually to the Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony with his son and met many boxing legends. In later years, he took up golf and has two recognized holes in-one. He was a lifelong fan of the NY Giants. In 1973, he married Kathryn Adams Kibbe, his wife of 46 years. He is a 1982 graduate of Stonehill College with a BS in Human Resource Management. In 2017, he retired from LSC Corporation as a supervisor in the Department of Specials. He enjoyed antiquing, flea markets, US history, muscle cars, exploring Plymouth's walking trails with his beloved dogs and grilling for his family in the summer. He was a careful manager and planner and valued pattern and routine, but was quick to lighten the mood with a WROR Men From Maine joke. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn, son Alexander and his wife Makenzie, their children, June and Adrian, all of Plymouth. He is also survived by two sisters, Debra Manchester and her husband, Paul Cabral and Linda Souza and her husband Joseph B. Souza Jr. all of Westport, MA. He was the uncle of Joseph Souza and Jennifer Souza. He was predeceased by his daughter, Victoria. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, June P. Kibbe and sister-and-law Janis P. Kibbe and her husband, Kent Harlow. He will be missed by many other cousins, friends and coworkers as well as dear friend Ana Ayala of Randolph, MA. Funeral will be held at Christ Church Parish, 149 Court St. in Plymouth, on January 8, at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Chiltonville Cemetery.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 3, 2020