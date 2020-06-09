Georgette L. Kershaw
Georgette Lillian Kershaw, 87 years old, widow of Samuel Kershaw Jr., passed away from the Covid-19 virus at Charlton Memorial Hospital on June 6, 2020. Born in Fall River, Georgette was a Tiverton, Rhode Island resident for most of her life, moving to Fall River for her remaining years. She was the daughter of the late Edward Turgeon (wife Helen) and the late Doris DelDonno (husband Rudolph), and sister of Vivian Melanson of Killeen Texas. Georgette was a foster parent and worked as a school bus monitor for many years. She especially enjoyed being a monitor on the buses for children with special needs. She was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Fall River. She loved visits from her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and their many cards, pictures and creations. She will also always be remembered for her love of animals, especially Penny and Abby, her two favorite Chihuahuas. She is predeceased by her son Samuel Kershaw, III. She is survived by her children, Sandra Kershaw of Fall River, MA(companion Al DeMeo), Susan Camara (husband Paul) of Providence, RI, Sharon Chauvin of Morrill, ME, Dennis Kershaw (wife Tina) of Landau in der Pfalz, Germany, Ray Kershaw of Ft. Myers, FL, John Kershaw of Fall River, MA and daughter-in-law Lisa Kershaw of Tiverton, RI. Georgette also leaves many loving grandchildren including James Cordeiro, Sherri Cordeiro, and Melissa Ahaesy, LT Col Joshua Camara, Jacob Camara, John Paul Camara and Anne Mary Jaehnig, Jeremiah Chauvin, Nicholas Chauvin, Nathan Chauvin and Sarah Chauvin, Bruce Kershaw, Kelly Kershaw and Samuel Kershaw, Jason Kershaw, Todd Kershaw and Brittany Kershaw, Megan Kershaw and Emma Kershaw, and great grandchildren, Savannah, Madison, Ethan, Dylan, Eli, Lucy, Isaiah, Scout, Olivia, Henry, Storm, Sam, Cyrus, Isiah, Abel, Madelyn Rose, Matteo, Daxton, and Kylie. She also leaves Sandy Daniels who has been her faithful best friend for many years. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 A.M., at Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Road, Fall River, MA 02721. Please meet directly at the church. Calling hours are omitted at the request of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
