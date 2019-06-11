|
|
Georgianna Bomia, age 90, passed away at her home in LaSalle, MI on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Georgianna grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts. She is survived by her sister Dolores Medieros. Family and friends are invited Friday, June 14, 2019 to Rupp Funeral Home from 1-8 PM for visitation. A funeral service will be held at Rupp Funeral Home, Saturday, June 15, 2019 where Georgianna will lie instate at 10 AM with the service at 11 AM. Mr. Ferl Bomia will officiate. Please visit Rupp Funeral Home's website for more details through www.ruppfuneral homeinc.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 11, 2019