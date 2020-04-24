|
Georgianna (Violante) Isidore, 99, of Westport, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late William Isidore. Mrs. Isidore was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Manuel and Maria (Vieira) Costa and had resided in Westport for most of her life. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a seamstress for the former Center Garment, Fall River. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport and loved to travel. What was most important to her, was spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include her son: William Isidore of VA; her daughter: Lorraine Coite of Westport; 3 grandchildren: Laurie Amorin and her husband Richard, Ronald Isidore and his wife Connie and Jeffrey Coite and his wife Jenifer; along with many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Scott Coite and William P. Isidore. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 24, 2020