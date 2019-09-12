The Herald News Obituaries
|
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Gerald E.H. Hannafin Obituary
Gerald E.H. Hannafin, 83, of Fall River passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home. He was the husband of sixty years to Janet (Spooner) Hannafin. Gerald was born in Fall River; the son of the late Thomas F. Hannafin and Louise M. (Murphy) Hannafin. Gerald served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He went on to work as a postal worker before retiring. Gerald enjoyed bowling in the Guys and Dolls Bowling league, and was a member of the American Legion Post #303 in Swansea. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Survivors besides his wife are his daughters; Nancy Lima and her husband David of Tiverton, Geraldine Mattos and her husband of Edward of Berkley, Kathryn Moberg and her husband Dave of Berkley, and Patricia Rioux and her husband Robert of Somerset, grandchildren; Cory, Tyler, Jessica, Faith, Emily, Abigail, Patty, Nathan, Jessie, Cole, Ashley, Anthony, Amy, and Cameron; great-grandchildren; Logan, Charlotte, and Adalynn, a niece; Joan Paiva of Fall River, along with several other nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Thomas Hannafin, Arthur Hannafin, and Barbara Paiva. The family would like to thank Dr. James Lisak for the exceptional care he gave to Gerald over the years. His family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11am-2pm followed by a Funeral Service and Military Honors in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. To light a candle, sign guestbook, facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-673-0781. Memorial Donations in his memory may be made to the ; 311 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 02472, , or to a .
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 12, 2019
