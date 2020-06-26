Gerald Francis Witkowski, 84, of Westport passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020 at his home. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday June 29, 2020 at 9AM at BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway, Fall River. Followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Church. Interment immediately following at Notre Dame Cemetery, Stafford Rd, Fall River. Calling hours will be Sunday June 28th from 5 | 8 PM. www.southcoastfuneralhome. com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store