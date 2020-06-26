Gerald F. Witkowski
Gerald Francis Witkowski, 84, of Westport passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020 at his home. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday June 29, 2020 at 9AM at BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway, Fall River. Followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Church. Interment immediately following at Notre Dame Cemetery, Stafford Rd, Fall River. Calling hours will be Sunday June 28th from 5 | 8 PM. www.southcoastfuneralhome. com

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
JUN
29
Interment
Notre Dame Cemetery
