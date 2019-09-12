|
Gerald "Jerry" Fogarty 84, of Lehigh Acres, FL and formerly of Fall River and Wareham, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 8 , 2019. He was the husband of the late Josephine (Biscari) Fogarty. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late John Fogarty and Hazel (Kingsley) Fogarty. Prior to his retirement, he had worked for Raytheon for 40 years. Gerald had served in the US Army as a Specialist Third Class. He loved to tell stories about his time in the Army and growing up in the old Corky Row section of the city. He is survived by a son Michael A. Fogarty (Wife Melissa) of Fall River, He also leaves 2 sisters Patricia Correia (Husband Bob) of Fall River, Jacqueline Horrobin (late husband Robert) of Florida along with several nieces and nephews. Gerald was full of life and spirit before passing away peacefully at his home in Florida. He made many great friends in Lehigh Acres and was very social spending much time at the local VFW. Gerald was looking forward to moving to Naples, FL. A proud "snowbird" for many years, Gerald recently became a year round resident of Florida, his only complaint was Patriots games weren't on tv there. He will be greatly missed by family especially Mike and Melissa. Visitation Sunday Sept, 15th from 5 to 8 PM. His Funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 16th at 9am from the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River with a 10am Mass at Holy Name Church. Burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River with Military Honors. www.almeida-pocasset.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 13, 2019