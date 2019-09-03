Home

Gerald G. Magnan


1944 - 2019
Gerald G. Magnan Obituary
Gerald Jerry G. Magnan, age 75, of Assonet, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at Bristol Comm- unity College, Fall River, MA. He is survived by his life partner, Nancy Viveiros, brother, Donald Magnan and sister, Lorraine Hulton. Please honor Jerry with a random act of kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island or mail donations to 1010 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919 at http://osdri.org. For a full obituary, service information, tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 3, 2019
