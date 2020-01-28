|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Coulombe, of Fall River, died peacefully January 14th, 2020. Born and raised in Fall River, Jerry was a graduate of Diman Regional H.S. Soon thereafter, he entered the Navy and served as a machinist stationed at Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico during the Vietnam War. He was a sharp shooter and earned the National Defense Service Medal. With his brother Dennis, he helped dock the Battleship Massachusetts and worked in the machine room. He had a well loved career on the Fall River Fire Department serving on Engine #4 at Candeias Station. He loved to spend time at Battleship Cove fishing, drinking coffee, and feeding the swans. He loved to feed birds and squirrels out of his hand. He had a passion for coin collecting, was an avid pool and card player spending time at Somerset Progressive Club. He loved to travel, making people laugh and enjoying life. He died Tuesday early in the morning still being stubborn and doing things how he wanted. Jerry is survived by his daughters Paige Riley (aka Kathleen) and Davina-Jade Coulombe (formerly David), Paiges wife Katherine, children Adam, Jacob, and Mya Biello, and Davina-Jades children Brahm, Jayce, Zach, Amber, and Brittney. He is also survived by his niece Michelle Coulombe Nelson, her husband Billy, and Jerrys eldest brother Ronald Coulombe. He also leaves behind step- children Michael Falcon and Tracy LePage, their respective spouses, children, and two ex-wives Joan Coulombe and Jackie Falcon. Special thank you to Steve, his neighbor Jackie, Betty, and all his neighbors who shared food, visits, and checked in on him. A memorial service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Geralds name to: MA Audubon online or by phone at 781-259-2127 or Fall River Firefighters Scholarship Fund, 140 Commerce Dr., Fall River, MA 02721.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 28, 2020