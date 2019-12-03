|
|
Gerald Michaud (known in religion as Brother Robert), 91, died at home in the Brothers retirement facility in Alfred, ME on Sunday, Dec. 1, after several years of gradual decline, receiving loving attention from COMPASSUS Hospice. Gerald was born in Fall River, MA on July 28, 1928, to Albert and Marion (Morel) Michaud. His early education was in Catholic schools in his home town. Upon completing his high school with the Brothers of Christian Instruction in Alfred, ME, he became a member of the teaching order in 1945. He was in his 74th year as a religious Brother when he passed away. His teaching assignments, first to elementary schools, included decades as a high school teacher in Biddeford, ME and especially in Fall River, MA. His professional development included graduate work at St. Michaels College, VT (Class of 1960) and a PHD in English from St. Louis University, MO (Class of 1973). A voracious reader, a critical thinker, an exacting teacher, he assiduously prepared his students for success in their college studies. His love of literature and of music enriched their high school experience. He placed his talents at the disposal of his religious community, in addition to teaching, in formation work in the US and in Rome, Italy offering courses in spirituality. Brother Michaud will be missed by his sister Jean Clements of Pleasant Plains, IL and several nieces and nephews, as well as by his religious confreres. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 on Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Notre Dame Chapel on the Brothers campus in Alfred. His body will be received at 4:45 Friday. Burial will be in the nearby Brothers Cemetery on Shaker Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the BROTHERS RETIREMENT FUND. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Please visit www.black funeralhomes.com to view a more personal and extended account of his life.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 3, 2019