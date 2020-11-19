Gerald R. Cusick, age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 3rd, 2020. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Louis and Adrienne Cusick. He was a wonderful and loving husband to Constance Cusick for 68 years. Gerald was father to one daughter and one son, Cheryl and Shawn Cusick and his daughter in law Robin; the grandfather to Shauna Heywood and Jonathan Greene; and the great-grandfather to Jacob and Emily Greene and Amelie Bender. He was the brother of Paul Cusick, husband of Christine Cusick; and the brother of the late Marguerite McGinn. He also had several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Gerald retired at age 68 after a long and successful career as a sales representative for Anheuser Busch. His greatest enjoyments were boating, fishing and golfing. After retirement, he and Constance moved to Pompano Beach, FL. Gerald always enjoyed making people laugh, whether from a corny joke or one of his famous one-liners. He will truly be missed by all. A 'Celebration of Life' is planned for Spring 2021, or when it is safe to do so. Donations would be greatly appreciated to the following organizations: American Cancer Society
and Vitas Hospice of Florida.