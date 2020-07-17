Mr. Gerald R. Peloquin, 82 years of Peabody died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in North Shore Medical Center, Salem Hospital after a long illness.
He was the husband of the late Mary Lou (Sullivan) Peloquin, and longtime partner of Nancy E. Hanlon of Peabody.
He was born in Fall River, the son of the late Paul and Melina (Simonin) Peloquin. He was raised in Fall River and was a graduate of Durfee High School, Class of 1957. Gerald lived in Malden and Lynn and the past 9 years in Peabody.
Jerry was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was a member of the Union at the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston Cemetery,. He was employed as a foreman and groundskeeper at the Catholic Cemeteries in Lynn and Malden.
Jerry loved to eat, especially breakfast. He enjoyed Boston Sports, the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox, he enjoyed Foxwoods and jigsaw puzzles. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family trips.
In addition to his partner, Nancy, he is survived by his daughters Michelle E. Bernard of Reading and Kelly A. Ouellette of Danvers, his grandchildren Michael Bernard of Saugus, Courtney and Jacob Ouellette of Danvers. He also leaves his children from a previous marriage, Donna, Diane, Jerry and Michael. He leaves his brother Larry Peloquin and his wife Arlene of Port Richie, Florida and his sister Helen Hainois of Attleboro and brother of the late Paul R. Peloquin.
Visiting hours are on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rte 129) Lynn.
Funeral mass and burial will be private. Adhering to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.