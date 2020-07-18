1/
Gerald R. Peloquin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Gerald R. Peloquin, 82 years of Peabody died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in North Shore Medical Center, Salem Hospital after a long illness. He was the husband of the late Mary Lou (Sullivan) Peloquin, and longtime partner of Nancy E. Hanlon of Peabody. He was born in Fall River, the son of the late Paul and Melina (Simonin) Peloquin. He was raised in Fall River and was a graduate of Durfee High School, Class of 1957. Gerald lived in Malden and Lynn and the past 9 years in Peabody. Jerry was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was a member of the Union at the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston Cemetery,. He was employed as a foreman and groundskeeper at the Catholic Cemeteries in Lynn and Malden. Jerry loved to eat, especially breakfast. He enjoyed Boston Sports, the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox, he enjoyed Foxwoods and jigsaw puzzles. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family trips. In addition to his partner, Nancy, he is survived by his daughters Michelle E. Bernard of Reading and Kelly A. Ouellette of Danvers, his grandchildren Michael Bernard of Saugus, Courtney and Jacob Ouellette of Danvers. He also leaves his children from a previous marriage, Donna, Diane, Jerry and Michael. He leaves his brother Larry Peloquin and his wife Arlene of Port Richie, Florida and his sister Helen Hainois of Attleboro and brother of the late Paul R. Peloquin. Visiting hours are on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rte 129) Lynn. Funeral mass and burial will be private. Adhering to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved