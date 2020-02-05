The Herald News Obituaries
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gerald T. 'Jerry' Carpenter, Sr., 76, of Somerset passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of 49 years to Margaret A. (Cournoyer) Carpenter. Born in Dighton, son of the late Charles and Violet (Roy) Carpenter, hes lived in Somerset for the past 49 years. Jerry was a Union Carpenter for Local 94 RI for 50 years. He graduated from Joseph Case High School where he was recently inducted into its Hall of Fame for Football and Basketball. He enjoyed coaching sports for his childrens teams when they were growing up and also enjoyed playing golf and shuffleboard. He was a member of golf leagues at Touisset and Swansea Country Clubs. He is survived by his wife; a son, Gerald T. Carpenter, Jr. of Somerset; two daughters, Christina Conrad of NC and Susanne (Carpenter) Moran of Fall River; four grandchildren, Brian and Timothy Tretter, Matthew Carpenter and Amanda Moran; three great grandchildren, Sean, Isaiah and Isabella; a sister, Joyce Weinrick and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Charles and Peter Carpenter and Olive Haynes. Memorial calling hours are Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-5pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. Interment will be private. For memorial register or facility directions go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at mda.org.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 5, 2020
