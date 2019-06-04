Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Gerald W. Boutin


Gerald W. Boutin Obituary
Gerald W. Boutin, 65, of Fall River, husband of Donna (Freitas) Boutin, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. A longtime maintenance supervisor for Claremont Management for many years, he also worked at Newport Finishing and Capri Textile. He was an avid New England Sports fan and loved watching football with his family on Sundays. He was a loving and wonderful husband, father and papa and loved spending quality time with all of his family. Besides his wife of 45 years, he leaves two children, Cherie Andrade and her husband Brendon of Tiverton and Joshua Boutin and his fiance Randi Legault of Fall River; two grandchildren, Corey Hayes and Emelia Andrade; brothers-in-law, Al Araujo and his wife Deb, Brad Freitas and his wife Pat and Cliff Freitas and his wife Dolores; mother-in-law Irene Freitas and many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was the brother of the late Ronald and Kevin Boutin and Elaine Araujo and the son of the late Omer and Beatrice (Valliere) Boutin. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a funeral service at 6:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Massachusetts and Rhode Island, 133 Federal St., 2nd fl, Boston, MA 02110. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 4, 2019
