Geraldina T. (Estrela) Melo, age 76, of Fall River, passed away at home on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was the wife of Eduardo A. Melo to whom she had been married to for 54 years. Born in Ribeira Grande, Acores, she was the daughter of the late Antonio B. Estrela and Francelina (Moniz) Estrela. Geraldina enjoyed crocheting and sewing but above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Besides her beloved husband Eduardo, she is survived by her daughter; Angela Melo of Fall River, two grandchildren; Alanna and Jade Melo-Pavao and her siblings; Jorge Borges and Jose Estrela both of E. Providence and Mariazinha and Filomena Pacheco both of Ribeira Grande, Acores as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private for the immediate family. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Geraldinas funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. To leave a note of condolence, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on May 30, 2020.