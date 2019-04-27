|
Geraldine Margaret (Travassos) Machado, 72 of Fall River, MA, passed away on April 23, 2019. She was the wife of Joseph "Chipper" Machado. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Irene (Rapoza) and Manuel Travassos. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a Secretary for Community Development at Government Center and had previously worked at Aetna. She also worked at the Day care at Temple Bethel. Geraldine was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish. She was a past member of the Liberal Club Ladies Auxillary. She enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the Casino. In addition to hr husband, she is survived by a son Joseph "Jay" Machado and a daughter Keri-Lyn Machado. Grandchildren are Leondra, Lauren, Avaree, Jacob and Chayce Machado, along with Tehya Carreiro & Nadia Troiano. She also leaves a sister Sheila Travassos Beaudoin. Visitation Monday from 5 to 8 PM. Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10am from the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St, Fall River with an 11am Mass at Good Shepherd Church. Burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery to follow. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 27, 2019