Geraldine Malone
Geraldine (Dewhurst) Malone, age 81, of Swansea, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Country Gardens in Swansea. She was the beloved wife of Russell J. Malone to whom she had been married 64 years. Born in Fall River, Geraldine was the daughter of the late Alfred Dewhurst and Geraldine (Markland) Dewhurst. Geraldine graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, Class of 1956. She had an appreciation of nature and enjoyed nature walks, bird watching and collecting interesting rocks for her flower gardens. Besides her devoted husband, Geraldine is survived by her children; Russell Malone, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Swansea, Thomas Malone and his wife Jessica of Freetown, Carol Malone and her husband Ron Leone of Cumberland, RI and Susan Malone-Couto and her husband Louis of Somerset, 7 grandchildren; Kelly Meehan, Ryan, Brendan and Ian Malone, Sara Potts, Christopher Couto and Kennedy Peloquin, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Geraldines Funeral services and entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldines honor may be made to; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Her arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. To leave a note of condolence, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 20, 2020
My thoughts are with you and your family. She will be missed.
Debbie Mello
Friend
August 20, 2020
Rick and I are heartbroken to learn of Gerry's passing. Russ and Gerry were our neighbors for more than 30 plus years. This kind woman was as beautiful inside as she was outside . Sending our heartfelt sympathy to Russell and family. May you be comforted by loving memories
Marge and Rick Bockman
Ft. Pierce, Florida..
Marge Bockman
Neighbor
