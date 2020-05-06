|
|
Gerard Desire LeBlanc 83, of Bryan, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020. Gerard LeBlanc was born in New Brunswick, Canada to Anthony and Florida LeBlanc. He is one of nineteen children. When Gerard met Lorraine Maucione, he feel deeply in love and they were soon married. They shared five children. All of his life was dedicated to caring for his children. Gerard loved all animals, especially birds. The familys fondest memories come from his love, not only for animals, but for his family. He also loved boxing, a sport he shared with his brothers. He was a fun-loving friend to all and will always be remembered for his giving heart and loving spirit. Gerard is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Florida LeBlanc, in birth order his siblings, George Barrates, Julia Paul, the LeBlanc brothers Felix, Jean, Albert, and Anthony, Gloria Lemarre, Normand LeBlanc, and Doris Gray. He is survived by two sisters, Antoinette Fournier and Anne Wolfe, both of Florida, his children: Darlene Burham, Claudia Blocker, Gerard LeBlanc II, Kristina Bush and husband Norman, Tracey Ellis and husband James and Rachel Tydlacka and husband Andy. In addition to his children, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Gerards love for animals, the family has requested donations to an animal charity of your choic
Published in The Herald News on May 6, 2020