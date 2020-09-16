Gerard L. Tremblay, Jr., 70, of Fall River, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. A graduate of Monsignor Prevost High School class of '68 and a graduate of UMass Dartmouth, he was a huge history buff and loved to read. He leaves three siblings, Robert Tremblay of Pawtucket, RI. Anne-Marie Sardinha (husband Paul) of Fall River and Thrse Goddu of Greenfield, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Gerard L. and Beatrice (Bourgeois) Tremblay. His funeral will be held Saturday at 8:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral at 9:00 AM. Cremation to follow. A visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing required. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
