Gerard L.Tremblay Jr.
Gerard L. Tremblay, Jr., 70, of Fall River, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. A graduate of Monsignor Prevost High School class of '68 and a graduate of UMass Dartmouth, he was a huge history buff and loved to read. He leaves three siblings, Robert Tremblay of Pawtucket, RI. Anne-Marie Sardinha (husband Paul) of Fall River and Thrse Goddu of Greenfield, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Gerard L. and Beatrice (Bourgeois) Tremblay. His funeral will be held Saturday at 8:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral at 9:00 AM. Cremation to follow. A visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing required. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
SEP
19
Funeral
08:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
