Gerard V. Thibault, 74, of Tiverton, RI also known by Jerry, Jerry from the Dairy and RcPop, passed away on April 10, 2019, in Fall River. Jerry was born in Fall River, on June 26, 1944, to the late Albert Thibault and the late Mary (Collard) Thibault. He was the husband of Ruth Ameil for the last 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, his children, Scott Thibault of Fairhaven, Jeri Anne Smith-Thibault of Georgia, Vicki Bradley of Hopkinton, and David Thibault of Tiverton, his siblings, Robert Thibault, Doris Auedette, Pauline Augiar, and Ronald Thibault, all of Fall River and 8 grandchildren. His funeral services are private. Full obituary and condolences available at www.memorial funeralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 18, 2019