|
|
Germaine J. (Mailloux) Berger, 91, of Fall River passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Warren Skilled Nursing Center. She was the widow of Albert R. Berger. She was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Severin and Lucienne (Frenette) Mailloux and had lived all her life in Fall River. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with family. Survivors include 2 sons: Daniel R. Berger of Fall River, Donald R. Berger of Coventry, RI, 2 grandchildren: Leanne Desimone, Evan Berger, 2 great grandchildren: Aeson Desmione, Daxton Desimone, several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Denise Berger. She was the sister of the late Raymond, Herve, Rita, Carmen Mailloux. Services to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday at 10A.M. at the South Coast Funeral Home 1555 Pleasant Street Fall River MA Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Tuesday 5 | 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be sent to The Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Resident, 4200 Harewood Road, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017-1554. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on July 8, 2019