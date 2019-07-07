The Herald News Obituaries
|
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 675-1495
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:30 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis de France Church
56 Buffington Street
Swansea, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount Hope Cemetery
Swansea., MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Germaine Kenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Germaine Kenney

Germaine Kenney Obituary
Germaine (Lavoie) Kenney, age 98, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late William F. Kenney. She was born in Fall River to the late Joseph and Rose (Labouliere) Lavoie. Mrs. Kenney worked as a seamstress for many years before her retirement and enjoyed babysitting in her spare time. She loved playing bingo and was a woman of great faith. She will be remembered as always willing to do something for anyone in need. Germaine is survived by her devoted daughter, Patricia Blaser and her husband George III of Somerset, grandsons, George Skip Blaser IV and his wife Melissa of Dighton, Kevin M. Blaser of Somerset and five great-grandchildren; Brennan, Avery, Savannah, George V, and Quincy. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and godchildren. All of these whom she loved deeply. She was predeceased by her siblings, Jeannette Myslivy, Anita Bernier, Roland Lavoie, Leo Pete Lavoie, Lorraine Marek and Loretta Lemelin. Its comforting to know that they are all reunited once again. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM from Waring-Sullivan Funeral Home at 866 County Street, Somerset. This will be followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Louis de France Church, 56 Buffington Street, Swansea. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Swansea. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4:30 to 7:30 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Germaines family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at South Coast Hospice for their excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Germaines name to the Saint Annes Preservation Society. Fort tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on July 7, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
