Germana C. (Viveiros) Medeiros, age 85, passed away on January 12, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Joo Afonso Medeiros. Born in Ajuda da Bretanha, S o Miguel, Aores, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Helena (Rodrigues) Viveiros. Germana is survived by her sons Tony Medeiros, his wife Philomena of Fall River and Paul S. Medeiros, his wife Lisa of Bristol, RI.; siblings Antonio Viveiros and Helena Carvalho Reis; 2 grandchildren Vanessa and Julia Medeiros; as well as several nieces and nephews. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Thursday, January 16th here at 8 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Espirito Santo Church at 9A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Wednesday, January 15th from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 14, 2020