|
|
Gertrude (Dumont) Degagne, 88, of Fall River, wife of the late Bertrand R. Degagne, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. A graduate of Dominican Academy, she was employed by Aetna Insurance Co. and was a former Cub Scout, Pack 50 Den Mother and a Marie's Place and St. Anne Parish Bingo Volunteer. She leaves five children, Very Rev. Richard E. Degagne, V.F., pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, North Easton, MA, Normand J. Degagne and his wife Colette of Fall River, Murielle P. Carvalho and her husband Joseph of New Bedford, Annette D. Degagne of Westport and Maurice D. Degagne of Fall River; grandchildren, Jenn Degagne, Kelly Beaulieu (husband Joel), Meaghan Ferraz (husband Robert), Kara Rocha (husband Derek), Cathy Estrella (husband Paul), Allison Neville (husband Kyle), Lindsey Cordeiro (husband Kerry) and Sean Croft; great-grandchildren, Logan Ferraz, Emily Ferraz, Morgan Rocha, Gavin Rocha, Connor Estrella and Mackenzie Neville; sisters, Jeannette Dubois of New Bedford and Laurance "Lori" Sorel of The Villages, FL and nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Germaine (Pelissier) Dumont and the sister of the late Beatrice Levesque and Evelyn Bizier. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 10:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Church at 11:00 AM. Interment, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation, Monday, April 22, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452 or St. Mary's Cathedral, 327 Second St. Fall River, MA 02721. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 20, 2019