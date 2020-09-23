Gertrude M. Croteau, age 88, of Parker, Colorado, formerly of Fall River, Massachusetts, passed away Monday, September, 14, 2020 at her daughters home in Parker, Colorado. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Bertha (Blanchette) Croteau. She was employed as a seamstress for many years. She enjoyed drawing and painting, crafts, and floral arrangements. Gertrude is survived by her two children, Edward Medeiros and wife, Jacqueline; and Donna Baron and husband, Craig; her four grandchildren, Jenessa Baron, Kaitlynn Baron, Wendy Lagasse, and husband, Mark and Tammy Roy and husband, Jason; great grandchildren, Kattie-Lynn Lagasse and Steven Medeiros. She was the sister of Sr. Theresa Croteau, Georgette Jusseaume, Anita Menard, Anna Violette, Rita Copley, Madeleine Freitas and Felice Lauzon; her brothers, Raymond Croteau, Daniel Croteau and the late Laurence Croteau, Francis Croteau and David Croteau. Gertrude also leaves many nieces & nephews. Private funeral arrangements were entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Please offer your condolences or a memory of Gertrude in our online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com
.