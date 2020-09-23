1/
Gertrude M. Croteau
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude M. Croteau, age 88, of Parker, Colorado, formerly of Fall River, Massachusetts, passed away Monday, September, 14, 2020 at her daughters home in Parker, Colorado. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Bertha (Blanchette) Croteau. She was employed as a seamstress for many years. She enjoyed drawing and painting, crafts, and floral arrangements. Gertrude is survived by her two children, Edward Medeiros and wife, Jacqueline; and Donna Baron and husband, Craig; her four grandchildren, Jenessa Baron, Kaitlynn Baron, Wendy Lagasse, and husband, Mark and Tammy Roy and husband, Jason; great grandchildren, Kattie-Lynn Lagasse and Steven Medeiros. She was the sister of Sr. Theresa Croteau, Georgette Jusseaume, Anita Menard, Anna Violette, Rita Copley, Madeleine Freitas and Felice Lauzon; her brothers, Raymond Croteau, Daniel Croteau and the late Laurence Croteau, Francis Croteau and David Croteau. Gertrude also leaves many nieces & nephews. Private funeral arrangements were entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Please offer your condolences or a memory of Gertrude in our online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved