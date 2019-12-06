Home

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Somerset, MA
Gil Costa Obituary
Gil Costa, age 88, passed away on Wednesday December 4, 2019. He was the son of the late Simon and Vera (Silva) Costa, and husband of the late Helena (Flores) Costa. Gil was a Korean War Veteran of the United States Army, and a car salesman for C& L Auto Sales of Westport. He is survived by his children: Colleen Raphael (husband Ron), Paula Clark (husband Brian), Marlys Medeiros (husband David), 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Samuel, Frank, Ernie, and John Costa, Mary Cadime, Adeline Vieira, Florence Almeda, Geraldine Amaral and Rosaline Moniz. His funeral arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 7th at St. Thomas More Church, Somerset at 9 A.M. Entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum. www. rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 6, 2019
