Gilbert Gil Corte, 89, of Fall River passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He is survived by his son, Curt Allan of Portland, Oregon, daughter, Carol Stark of Para- dise, California, his longtime companion, Geri Cavanaugh, her daughter, MaryKate, and her two grandchildren, Lucy and Jack, as well as his former wife, Elizabeth Allan Corte of San Diego, California. He also leaves behind close friends, Robert Veilleux Sr., and Richie Sampson, who were his cohorts and a great support system for him. Gil proudly served his country in the Air Force from 1949- 1952. He worked for the Fall River School Department as a storekeeper for 21 years. He was the co-owner of the former Ace Liquor Store, Warren Street Package and Ace II Liquors. He was also Traffic Commissioner for the City of Fall River in 1968. He loved music and played multiple instruments throughout his life. His biggest mus- ical love, though, was vocal harmony. He was an active member of the Barbershop Harmony Society (SPEBSQSA) since 1949, and sang baritone in multiple award winning barbershop quarters and choruses. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a funeral service at 6:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main Street, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifting a donation to a charity of your choosing. Online guest book at Auclairfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 2, 2019