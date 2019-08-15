|
|
Dr. Gilbertil G. Antonio Leveille, 85 years of age, passed on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Frederick, Maryland. Dr. Leveille, (long term resident of Denville, NJ) son of the late Isadore and Rose (Caron) Leveille was born June 3, 1934 in Fall River, Massachusetts. He attended Blessed Sacrament School in Fall River through 8th grade and was a graduate of Bristol Aggie Agricultural High School in Dighton, Massachusetts in 1952. Undergraduate Degree in Agriculture from the University of Massachusetts in 1956 and a Masters and PhD in Nutrition and Biochemistry from Rutgers University in 1959 and a DSc (honorary) from Purdue University in 2007. Dr. Leveille has served in the US Armed forces for several years and was discharged as a 1st Lt in 1962. His career achievements include Executive Director of the Wrigley Science Institute (2004 - 2010), vice president of technology for Cargill's Food System Design Unit, and as a senior consultant on scientific and regulatory affairs for the company. Prior to Cargill, he spent three years as worldwide vice president, Regulatory and Scientific Affairs, for McNeil Consumer Healthcare. In 1996, Dr. Leveille founded Leveille Associates, which provides scientific and regulatory consulting services related to food, nutrition and functional foods (nutraceuticals) while serving as an advisor to the undersecretary for research education and economics at the US Department of Agriculture. Before forming his own company, Dr. Leveille held several corporate positions, including vice president, Research and Technical Services, Nabisco Foods Group (1986 to 1996); and director, Nutrition and Health Sciences, General Foods Corporation (1980 to 1986). Chairman Department of food science and human nutrition Michigan State University (1971- 1980) and Professor nutritional biochemistry University of Illinois (1965 - 1971). Memberships include the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Chemical Society, American Society for Nutrition (president 1988-1989), Institute of Food Technologists (president 1983-1984, Fellow 1983) He also served on several prestigious committees for the National Academy of Sciences. Awards include 1965 Poultry Science Association award, 1971 Mead Johnson research award, 1980 Distinguished Faculty Award Michigan State1992 Carl Fellers award, 2000 Chancellors Medal, University of Massachusetts, 2002 Elvehjem award, 2004 Industrial Scientist award, 2008 recipient of the prestigious Institute of Food Technologists' Nicholas Appert Award, 2010 Gilbert Leveille Lectureship Award, and the Trail Blazer Award, and 2015 the Ohio State Food Science and Technology Harris Award. He is also considered a prolific scientist with more than 300 manuscripts, 17 books and book chapters, including the Setpoint Diet, and eight patents. In his community of Denville, NJ he has been instrumental in the creation of Boy Scout Troop 23. He was an avid reader and loved to fly fish. Dr. Leveille is survived by his wife Carol Leveille (Phillips); his children Michael (Lisa) Leveille, Kathleen (John) Zimmerman and Ed (James) Leveille-Bonner; Grandchildren Bob (Megan) Zimmerman and Brian Zimmerman; sister Claudette Shelton; brother-in-law Ronnie (Gloria) Phillips and their daughter Andrea and numerous step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife Barbara (Leonard) LeVeille and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm on August 16th, with a viewing at 6:00 pm until service time, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 27015 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that a contribution be made is his name to Michigan State University Food Science and Human Nutrition Graduate Endowment in Honor of Dawson, Harmon and Leveille fund at: giving to.msu.edu or mail to: University Development, University Advancement, Spartan Way, 535 Chestnut Road, Room 300, East Lansing, MI 4882. Please make check payable to Michigan State University and include the name of the fund you wish to support on the memo line of your check. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 15, 2019