|
|
Gilda (Medeiros) Costa 90 of Fall River, passed away on June 29th, 2019. She was the widow of Joseph R. Costa Sr. Born in Somerset, she was the daughter of the late August L. Medeiros and Marie (Mare) Medeiros. She had worked at both St. Anne's Hospital and the former Union Hospital as an L.P.N. She is survived by her son Joseph R. Costa Jr. and 3 grandsons Chad J., Alex, and Nicholas Costa, along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Theresa Marie Costa. She was predeceased by many siblings. Visitation Friday from 8 to 9:30 am with a Funeral Mass to follow at Holy Trinity Church at 10am. Burial at Notre Dame Cemetery. www.almeida-pocasset.com
Published in The Herald News on July 3, 2019