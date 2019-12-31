|
Gina L. Korzeniowski, 51, of Tiverton, passed away December 14, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital. She was the loving wife of Roger "Pete" A. Korzeniowski. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of Peter and Judith (Camara) Thorpe. Gina's personality was larger than life, and she was well known for her infectious laugh. She worked as a Hairdresser at Hair Reflections on main road in Tiverton. She enjoyed cutting hair, camping, singing karaoke, playing cards, and she was an avid New England Patriots fan. She also loved cooking for and spending time with her family. Along with her husband and parents, survivors include her daughters: Kelsi L. Korzeniowski and Kayla L. Korzeniowski, both of Tiverton, her sister: Lisa Gagnon (husband Robert), of Tiverton, and several nieces and nephews; she was affectionately known as Auntie Bean. Calling hours to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Oliveira Funeral Home, located at 2064 South Main St., Fall River, MA 02724. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 31, 2019