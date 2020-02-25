|
Gladys T. (Mooney) Walsh, 93, of Fall River, wife of the late Edward F. Walsh, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Sarah Brayton Nursing Center. A graduate of BMC Durfee High School, she was a devoted wife and mother. She was also a den mother, a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Peter and Paul Parish and it's church choir. She is survived by four children, Margaret "Peggy" Boyer and her husband Richard of Swansea, Edward F. Walsh, Jr. and his wife Carol of Fall River, Patrick Walsh and his wife Ann of Swansea and Mary (Walsh) Couture of Freetown; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Richard Boyer, Jr. and his wife Kimberly and their children, Zachary, Camryn and Rory, Michael Boyer and his wife Susan, Thomas Boyer, Christine Boyer and her fianc Ben, James Boyer and his wife Jessica and their child Avery, Timothy P. Boyer, Kaitlin Robert and her husband Adam and their children Henry and Chloe, and Stephen Couture. She was the mother of the late Michael Patrick Walsh and the daughter of the late Margaret (Mooney) and Oliver Eddy. The family would like to thank the staff on the Sagamore Unit at Sarah Brayton Nursing Home for the love and compassion that they showed their mother. A wake will be omitted and her Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church in Somerset. Family will be greeting visitors starting at 10:30 AM at the church. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. Please omit flowers and donations in Gladys' name may be made to the ., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 25, 2020