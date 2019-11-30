|
Glenn A. Proto, age 64, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of 42 years of Susan (McFarlin) Proto and son of the late Anthony Proto and Mildred (Souza) Manderfield. Glenn was born in Fall River on August 30, 1955 and was a graduate of Durfee High School. Glenn was a veteran who proudly served for the United States Army with the 9th Infantry Division Finance Company. He continued on to graduate from South Eastern Massachusetts University. Before his retirement, Glenn was a Workers Compensation Field Auditor, employed by Firemans Fund Insurance, CIGNA, and Beacon Mutual Insurance Companies throughout his career. Glenn enjoyed being with his family, working in the yard, watching his favorite teams: Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox. He also enjoyed sharing his passion for golf with his children. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Glenn was the loving father of Stephanie Proto and Justin Proto, proud grandfather of Courtney Motroni, Kimberly Motroni, and Jennifer Proto. He is also survived by his sister Donna Tommer, and brother Wayne Proto. Private funeral arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. Donations may be made in his honor to The or to the Jimmy Fund. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 30, 2019