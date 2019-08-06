|
Glenn W. Simcock, 85, of Swansea passed away on August 3, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband to Rosamond (Benoit) Simcock. Born in Swansea, he was the son of the late Robert and Jesse (Marshall) Simcock. Glenn worked as a truck driver for Abreau Trucking in Taunton for many years. Besides his wife, Glenn leaves behind his brother Alan Simcock and his wife Wilma of Swansea, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated, and no services will be held. To leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 6, 2019