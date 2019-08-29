|
|
Gloria (Garcia) Couto, 84, of Fall River, wife of the late Agostinho B. Couto, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in Ponta Delgada, St.Michael, Azores, she was a devoted mother and grandmother who spent her life caring for others. She was employed in the garment industry. She leaves three daughters, Fernanda Carvalho (husband Angelo) of Fall River, Annabella Pesa (husband Robert) of Norton and Martha Amaral (husband Robert) of Dartmouth; five grandchildren, Kristen Rodrigues, Alexandria Pesa, Evan Amaral, Jenna Pesa and Jacquelyn Pesa; two sisters, Irene Dias and Eulalia Simao; many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Antonio F. Couto and the daughter of the late Jose Garcia and Maria Gomes Pires and the sister of the late Ludovina DeAguiar and Antonio, Manuel and Joao Garcia. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Santo Christo Church at 9:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 29, 2019