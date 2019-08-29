Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Couto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Couto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Couto Obituary
Gloria (Garcia) Couto, 84, of Fall River, wife of the late Agostinho B. Couto, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in Ponta Delgada, St.Michael, Azores, she was a devoted mother and grandmother who spent her life caring for others. She was employed in the garment industry. She leaves three daughters, Fernanda Carvalho (husband Angelo) of Fall River, Annabella Pesa (husband Robert) of Norton and Martha Amaral (husband Robert) of Dartmouth; five grandchildren, Kristen Rodrigues, Alexandria Pesa, Evan Amaral, Jenna Pesa and Jacquelyn Pesa; two sisters, Irene Dias and Eulalia Simao; many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Antonio F. Couto and the daughter of the late Jose Garcia and Maria Gomes Pires and the sister of the late Ludovina DeAguiar and Antonio, Manuel and Joao Garcia. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Santo Christo Church at 9:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now