Gloria R. Sargent
Gloria R. (Paquette) Sargent, 86, of Somerset, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Saint Anne's Hospital. She was the wife of sixty-four years to William H. "Bill" Sargent. She was born in Central Falls the daughter of Henrietta (Duchman) Paquette. Gloria was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School. She worked in the bookkeeping department at the former Fall River National Bank. Mrs. Sargent raised her family and then returned to work in retail as a sales lady, eventually retiring and assisted in raising her grandchildren. Gloria was a longtime communicant at Saint Patrick Church in Somerset. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed cross-stitching. Mrs. Sargent handmade pocket books, enjoyed the card game Hand and Foot, baking and a good glass of wine. Gloria cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Survivors besides her husband are a daughter: Catherine (Sargent) Langfield and her husband Paul of Somerset; a son: Bill Sargent and his wife Lisa of Somerset; three grandchildren: Benjamin and Zachary Pavao and Jillian Sargent. She was the mother of the late Richard Sargent and sister of the late Alcide and Raymond Paquette. Calling Hours for Mrs. Sargent will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset. (Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home which staff will assist people attending). Her Funeral Mass and burial will be private for her family. A recorded copy of the Funeral Mass along with the register book will be available on her tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to either the Swansea Animal Shelter, 68 Stevens Road, Swansea, MA 02777 or Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
